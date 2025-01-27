WEATHER: Monday January 27th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday January 27th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday January 27th, 2025.
Sunny. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 increasing to 40 gusting to 70 this morning. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 13. UV index 2 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook