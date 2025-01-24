There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: January 24th to 26th
Friday January 24th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
24
January
Windsor Express vs. Jamestown Jackals
WFCU Centre
Friday
24
January
Battle of the Brains Dinner & Trivia Challenge XIII
Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Friday
24
January
Comedy at Aloe Lounge
Aloe Lounge
Friday
24
January
Saturday
25
January
Scottish Ceilidh Dance on Robbie Burns Day
Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Saturday
25
January
Jane’s Walk: Amherstburg Drop-In Information Session
Amherstburg Branch (Essex County Library)
Saturday
25
January
Standup Comedy at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill!
Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Saturday
25
January
Saturday
25
January
SCAR Adoption Event
Pet Valu Walker Road
Saturday
25
January
Cindy’s Winter Market
Cindy's Home and Garden
Saturday
25
January
Flowering Plants of Ojibway Interactive Series by Sarah Smitherman
Arts Council Windsor & Region
Sunday
26
January
Polenta Dinner
Giovanni Caboto Club
Sunday
26
January
