There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: January 24th to 26th

Friday January 24th, 2025, 12:00pm

Friday
24
January

Windsor Express vs. Jamestown Jackals

WFCU Centre
Friday
24
January

Battle of the Brains Dinner & Trivia Challenge XIII

Ciociaro Club of Windsor
Friday
24
January

Comedy at Aloe Lounge

Aloe Lounge
Friday
24
January

Workplace Professionalism Course

Online
Saturday
25
January

Scottish Ceilidh Dance on Robbie Burns Day

Lakeshore St. Andrew's Church
Saturday
25
January

Jane’s Walk: Amherstburg Drop-In Information Session

Amherstburg Branch (Essex County Library)
Saturday
25
January

Standup Comedy at Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill!

Sidelines Sports Bar & Grill
Saturday
25
January

Workplace Professionalism Course

Online
Saturday
25
January

SCAR Adoption Event

Pet Valu Walker Road
Saturday
25
January

Cindy’s Winter Market

Cindy's Home and Garden
Saturday
25
January

Flowering Plants of Ojibway Interactive Series by Sarah Smitherman

Arts Council Windsor & Region
Sunday
26
January

Polenta Dinner

Giovanni Caboto Club
Sunday
26
January

Workplace Professionalism Course

Online

