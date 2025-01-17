Mainly SunnyNow
-0 °C
32 °F
Increasing CloudinessFri
1 °C
34 °F		SnowSat
1 °C
34 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSun
-7 °C
19 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: January 17th to 19th

Friday January 17th, 2025, 12:00pm

There's So Much To Do In Windsor
0
0

Friday
17
January

Wedding Extravaganza ’25

Caboto Club
Friday
17
January

Flowering Plants of Ojibway Art Series by Sarah Smitherman

Arts Council Windsor & Region
Saturday
18
January

Windsor Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: The Book with No Pictures

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
18
January

Windsor Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: The Book with No Pictures

Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
18
January

Wedding Extravaganza ’25

Caboto Club
Saturday
18
January

Paint n’ Sip Fundraiser

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Saturday
18
January

Vintage and Video Games Launches Website

Vintage and Video Games
Saturday
18
January

Kenekted Presents – BASS JUNGLE: Mushroom Cloud & More

SkyBar
Saturday
18
January

Flowering Plants of Ojibway Art Series by Sarah Smitherman

Arts Council Windsor & Region
Sunday
19
January

Windsor Express vs. Glass City Wranglers

WFCU Centre
Sunday
19
January

Jane’s Walk: Windsor Drop-In Information Session

Whiskeyjack Boutique

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message