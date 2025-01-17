There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: January 17th to 19th
Friday January 17th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
17
January
Wedding Extravaganza ’25
Caboto Club
Friday
17
January
Flowering Plants of Ojibway Art Series by Sarah Smitherman
Arts Council Windsor & Region
Saturday
18
January
Windsor Symphony Orchestra Family Concert: The Book with No Pictures
Capitol Theatre Windsor
Saturday
18
January
Saturday
18
January
Wedding Extravaganza ’25
Caboto Club
Saturday
18
January
Paint n’ Sip Fundraiser
The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Saturday
18
January
Vintage and Video Games Launches Website
Vintage and Video Games
Saturday
18
January
Saturday
18
January
Sunday
19
January
Windsor Express vs. Glass City Wranglers
WFCU Centre
Sunday
19
January
Jane’s Walk: Windsor Drop-In Information Session
Whiskeyjack Boutique
