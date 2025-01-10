There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: January 10th to 12th
Friday January 10th, 2025, 12:00pm
Friday
10
January
WSO Rocks! The Music of ABBA
Chrysler Theatre
Friday
10
January
WSO Rocks! The Music of ABBA
Chrysler Theatre
Saturday
11
January
Exhibit Opening: Exit the Horse
The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Sunday
12
January
Music Bingo Trivia at Walkerville Brewery
Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
12
January
Flowering Plants of Ojibway Art Series by Sarah Smitherman
Arts Council Windsor & Region
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook