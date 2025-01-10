CloudyNow
There’s So Much To Do In Windsor Essex This Weekend: January 10th to 12th

Friday January 10th, 2025, 12:00pm

Friday
10
January

WSO Rocks! The Music of ABBA

Chrysler Theatre
Friday
10
January

WSO Rocks! The Music of ABBA

Chrysler Theatre
Saturday
11
January

Exhibit Opening: Exit the Horse

The Canadian Transportation Museum and Heritage Village
Sunday
12
January

Music Bingo Trivia at Walkerville Brewery

Walkerville Brewery
Sunday
12
January

Flowering Plants of Ojibway Art Series by Sarah Smitherman

Arts Council Windsor & Region

