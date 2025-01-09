LaSalle Police Holding First Ever Polar Plunge

The LaSalle Police Service will be hosting its first-ever Polar Plunge for Special Olympics on January 23rd, 2025.

Mayor Meloche and Chief Pearce, along with more than 60 other participants, including police officers, firefighters, students, and business owners, are taking the plunge into icy waters in a pool set up at the Town of LaSalle Event Centre, 970 Front Road.

Anyone can take the plunge in LaSalle by joining an existing team or going as an individual and raising pledges. Graduating secondary school students currently enrolled in a program at St. Clair College and who take the plunge will receive a $500 bursary from the college. You can find full details here.

Registration begins at 5:00, and the plunge begins at 6:00pm.