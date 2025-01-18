Fire In Amherstburg
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday January 18th, 2025, 9:46am
Fire crews in Amherstburg spent the overnight hours dealing with a large structure fire.
The fire broke out around 5:00am in the 150 block of Cowan Court.
All three fire stations and 34 firefighters responded to get the fire under control.
There were no injuries reported. No cause has been released.
