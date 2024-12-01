Light SnowNow
WEATHER: Sunday December 1st, 2024

Sunday December 1st, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday December 1st, 2024.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Wind becoming west 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. Temperature steady near minus 2. Wind chill minus 11 in the morning and minus 6 in the afternoon. UV index 1 or low.

