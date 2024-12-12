The Salvation Army’s 30th Annual Community Christmas Dinner Brings Holiday Cheer To Over 600 People

The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope hosted over 600 guests at their 30th annual Christmas Dinner on Wednesday.

“We had a wonderful turnout for our 30th year serving the Windsor community. 2024 has been a challenging year for many, and this dinner gave everyone the chance to set those challenges aside for an evening to enjoy good food, music, and company as we head into Christmas. Donations through our Christmas Campaign and Kettles are crucial in helping us continue this important work,” said Jason Linton, Executive Director.

The Salvation Army’s annual Christmas Campaign — including the beloved Christmas Kettles — underscores the importance of community donations in supporting vulnerable individuals during the holiday season and beyond.

The event, open to all, offered guests festive decorations, live entertainment, and the opportunity to connect with neighbors and friends in a warm, welcoming atmosphere. The South Windsor Citadel Brass Band filled the room with joyous melodies, while local musician Abbey Neves provided heartwarming dinner entertainment. Adding to the festive spirit, Santa Claus and his elves surprised attendees by distributing backpacks filled with toys, winter gear, and coloring books.

“Santa’s visit made our 30th year even more magical. This wouldn’t have been possible without our incredible supporters who organized donations and brought Santa to life for the evening,” said Shannon Barnwell, Community Engagement Specialist.

As the Christmas Campaign continues, The Salvation Army Windsor Centre of Hope remains committed to serving those in need. One in four parents report eating less so their children can have enough to eat, and the Centre supports over 600 families each month with essential services. Donations are vital to ensuring this mission can carry on. To contribute and help make a difference, please visit www.salvationarmywindsor.ca or look for a Christmas Kettle near you.

