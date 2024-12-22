Still Time Left To See Santa
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday December 22nd, 2024, 9:32am
Christmas may just be a few days away, but there is still time to visit Santa and let him know of any last-minute wishes you may have.
At Tecumseh Mall, you can catch Santa Sunday from 11:00am to 5:00opm, Monday from 11:00am to 8:00pm and on Christmas Eve from 10:00am to 4:00pm. You can book your spot here.
At Devonshire Mall, you can catch him on Sunday from 11:00am to 5:00pm, Monday from 10:00am to 8:00pm and on Christmas Eve from 10:00am to 4:00pm. You can book your visit here.
