Mail To Resume Tuesday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday December 16th, 2024, 8:39am
Mail delivery in Canada is set to resume on Tuesday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board found that Canada Post and CUPW are unlikely to reach a deal by the end of the year.
The Board has ordered an extension of the current collective agreements until May and a resumption of operations.
An Industrial Inquiry Commission will also be looking into the structural issues of the conflict and will issue a report on May 15th.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook