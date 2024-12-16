Mail To Resume Tuesday

MistNow
Monday December 16th, 2024, 8:39am

Local News
Mail delivery in Canada is set to resume on Tuesday after the Canada Industrial Relations Board found that Canada Post and CUPW are unlikely to reach a deal by the end of the year.

The Board has ordered an extension of the current collective agreements until May and a resumption of operations.

An Industrial Inquiry Commission will also be looking into the structural issues of the conflict and will issue a report on May 15th.

