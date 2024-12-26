MistNow
LaSalle Summer Student Employment Now Open

Thursday December 26th, 2024, 10:12am

LaSalle
0
0

The Town of LaSalle is currently accepting resumes for Summer Student Employment.

Students can apply for boat ramp attendant, parks students and public works students.

Students must be able to work all shifts for the duration of employment beginning the first day after final University/Community College exams commencing in late April or early May until September.

Find more details on their website here.

windsoriteDOTca
