Willistead Manor Inc. Invites Applicants To Join Their Board Of Directors

Willistead Manor Inc. is seeking dedicated volunteers to join its board of directors.

As a member of this advisory board, you will play a key role in guiding the preservation, operation, and promotion of Willistead Manor. In collaboration with the City of Windsor’s Culture & Events Department, the board helps ensure the manor remains a vibrant space for cultural and community events. Board members also provide input on policies, programming, and fundraising initiatives to support the ongoing care of this architectural jewel.

Designed by the legendary Albert Kahn and built between 1904 and 1906, Willistead Manor boasts 36 stunning rooms and a storied past as the former home of Edward Chandler Walker, son of distillery founder Hiram Walker. Edward and his wife Mary were the home’s first owners and inhabitants. Since becoming a City of Windsor property in 1921, it has served as an art gallery, library, and event venue — continuing today as a cherished space for weddings, receptions, meetings, and cultural gatherings.

If you are ready to make a meaningful impact, visit www.WindsorABC.ca to learn more and apply today.