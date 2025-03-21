Suspect Wanted For Retail Thefts

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for alleged retail thefts.

Police say that on March 2nd, 2025, the suspect stole merchandise from a retail store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East. The same man returned to the location the following day and on March 6th and stole additional items.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, approximately 5’8” and 150 lbs.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Retail Theft Unit at extension 4000. You can also contact @catchcrooks anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.