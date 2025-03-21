SunnyNow
-3 °C
27 °F
SunnyFri
11 °C
52 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersSat
3 °C
37 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Wanted For Retail Thefts

Friday March 21st, 2025, 8:14am

Crime & Police News
0
0

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted for alleged retail thefts.

Police say that on March 2nd, 2025, the suspect stole merchandise from a retail store in the 6600 block of Tecumseh Road East. The same man returned to the location the following day and on March 6th and stole additional items.

The suspect is described as a white male, 25-35 years old, approximately 5’8” and 150 lbs.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Retail Theft Unit at extension 4000. You can also contact @catchcrooks anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message