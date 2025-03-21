Police Seek Suspect After Road Rage Incident

Windsor Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a suspect following a recent alleged road rage incident.

Police say that shortly before 11:00am on March 9th, 2025, a verbal altercation escalated into a physical confrontation in the parking lot of a shopping centre in the 5400 block of Tecumseh Road East, resulting in one female victim sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Following the altercation, the female suspect and her passenger fled the scene in a black Chrysler 200.

Officers have since obtained surveillance footage of the suspect, who is described as a white or Indigenous woman in her 40s, approximately 5’6” tall, with a medium build and long curly brown hair. At the time of the incident, she wore a light-coloured sweater, black leggings and white running shoes.

Anyone who witnessed the altercation or who can identify the suspect or vehicle is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.