LOCAL >
SunnyNow
6 °C
43 °F
SunnyFri
11 °C
52 °F		Chance Of FlurriesSat
3 °C
37 °F		A Mix Of Sun And CloudSun
6 °C
43 °F

Things To Do In
Windsor Essex

Follow Us On
TikTok

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

Suspect Arrested After Police Vehicles Vandalized

Friday March 21st, 2025, 1:23pm

City News
0
0

A 53-year-old man faces charges after four police vehicles were vandalized while parked outside Police headquarters.

Police say that the vehicles, which were stationed on Goyeau Street, had their tires slashed at approximately 2:00am  on March 19th, 2025. After spotting the damage later that morning, officers reviewed video surveillance and identified the suspect as Milton Allen, 53, of Windsor.

Shortly after 4:30pm the following day, officers located and arrested Allen in the 200 block of Elliott Street West.

He has been charged four counts of mischief under $5,000.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message