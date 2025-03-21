Suspect Arrested After Police Vehicles Vandalized

A 53-year-old man faces charges after four police vehicles were vandalized while parked outside Police headquarters.

Police say that the vehicles, which were stationed on Goyeau Street, had their tires slashed at approximately 2:00am on March 19th, 2025. After spotting the damage later that morning, officers reviewed video surveillance and identified the suspect as Milton Allen, 53, of Windsor.

Shortly after 4:30pm the following day, officers located and arrested Allen in the 200 block of Elliott Street West.

He has been charged four counts of mischief under $5,000.