OPP Investigating Shoplifting Incident

Friday March 21st, 2025, 1:28pm

City News
0
0

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public’s assistance in a shoplifting occurrence in Lakeshore.

Police say on March 7th, 2025, at approximately 6:39pm, an individual entered a business on Notre Dame Street in Lakeshore and proceeded to steal alcohol.

The suspect was described as a white male, 40-50 years of age, small build, approx. 5’9″ inches, 170 LBS, glasses, grey hair and stubble on his face.

Investigators are attempting to identify the individual involved.

The OPP is asking anyone with relevant information to contact the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.

