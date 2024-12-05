Classic Fairy Tale Gets Trashy Twist In Holiday Panto

Mixing it up for the holidays, a local theatre company is putting a modern twist on a classic tale.

Continuing their annual tradition, Korda Artistic Productions is presenting an all ages holiday show. Opening at the KordaZone Theatre (located at 2025 Seminole Street) on Thursday December 5th, the company will present this year’s holiday Panto, Hansel und Gretel: Behind the Gingerbread.

While not a typical format, it’s one that’s existed for a long time.

“We’ve been doing Pantos for over 20 years,” said Korda’s executive director, Tracey Atin. “The Panto is a British tradition that goes back hundreds of years — some of the jokes are THAT OLD! The idea is to take a well known story or fairytale, shake it up, stir in lots of bad puns, a Soupçon of naughty innuendo for the adults, cans and cans of silly jokes, audience participation, songs, some drag and VOILA! A show that’s fun, interactive and perfect for the whole family to enjoy.”

Revolving around Hansel and Gretel, this year’s edition pulls the fairy tale away from its roots. Instead, the Panto is framed by bringing the characters into a trashy 90’s style talk show. This means the well known story is turned upside down by using the absurd concept to its full potential.

Going all in, Korda isn’t holding back on the daytime tropes either.

“We love the premise of Hansel und Gretel’s dysfunctional family having to cope with our talk show hostess with the mostess, Cherry Springer-Spaniel,” said Atin. “We have evil ‘shtepmutters,’ ‘vitches’ (Witches,) and ‘ze Voodchopper’ Man, Herr Isanford — say it out loud, who is Hansel und Gretel’s dad? There’s also a host of goofy commercials and zany characters who arrive on the scene.”

Although the show was most recently done online amidst Covid-19 restrictions, this year’s edition will make full use of the format. Billed as a great way to introduce kids to theatre, Panto encourages audiences to participate in the silliness and become a part of the performance.

It’s also something Korda is facilitating by making the play more affordable to attend.

“Panto is a unique and wonderful form of theatre,” said Atin. “It’s a perfect way to celebrate the Holiday season with family and friends. We have special Family four packs (two adults and two kids) for $65, which also makes it an affordable adventure for the family — whatever your family is. As we say in the Panto, families come in all shapes and sizes.”.

Hansel und Gretel: Behind the Gingerbread will be presented at the KordaZone Theatre on December 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th, 12th, 13th, 14th and 15th. Sunday matinees take place at 2:00pm while other showtimes begin at 7:00. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $15 for students and seniors. A $65.00 family four pack is also available and all can be purchased online, via phone at 226-674-1002 or at the door (cash and debit only.) Concessions will be open for all shows (cash and debit only.) December 12th will also be a pay what you can and scent free performance.

For more information about the show and Korda Artistic Theatre, those interested can visit their website.