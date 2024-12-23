Christmas Holiday Hours: City Of Windsor

City of Windsor administrative offices will be closed on Wednesday, December 25th, and Thursday, December 26th, 2024 and on Wednesday, January 1st, 2025. The 311 Customer Contact Centre these days as well.

There will be no residential collection services on Wednesday, December 25th, 2024, or Wednesday, January 1st, 2025. Residential garbage, yard waste and recycling collection services, including NES day and night collection, will be delayed by one day after the holidays that fall each week during the holiday period. Front end loader collection on Wednesday, December 25th, 2024, will be rescheduled to Tuesday, December 24th, 2024, or Thursday, December 26th, 2024.

Community centres will be closed on December 25th, 2024 and January 1st, 2025.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

All rinks and arenas will close at 2:00pm on December 24th, 2024, after which Lanspeary Lions Outdoor Rink reopens for regular rentals on December 26th, 2024; and all other arenas reopen December 27th, 2024. All community rinks close again at 2:00pm on December 31st, 2024, and reopen January 2nd, 2025, for regular rentals.