WEATHER: Wednesday November 20th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday November 20th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday November 20th, 2024.
Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.
Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook