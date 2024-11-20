FogNow
5 °C
41 °F
Periods Of RainWed
12 °C
54 °F		Chance Of Flurries Or Rain ShowersThu
4 °C
39 °F		Chance Of ShowersFri
8 °C
46 °F

WEATHER: Wednesday November 20th, 2024

Wednesday November 20th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Wednesday November 20th, 2024.

Cloudy. Periods of rain beginning in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 40 km/h gusting to 60 early in the afternoon. High 12. UV index 2 or low.

