CloudyNow
7 °C
44 °F
Chance Of ShowersMon
11 °C
52 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
5 °C
41 °F		CloudyWed
5 °C
41 °F

Windsor Essex Christmas Events Guide

Local Events

Traffic Cameras

Daily NEWS-LETTER

Sign Up Here

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Monday November 25th, 2024

Monday November 25th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Monday November 25th, 2024.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 11. UV index 1 or low.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message