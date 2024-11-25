WEATHER: Monday November 25th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday November 25th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Monday November 25th, 2024.
Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Periods of rain beginning early this afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h this morning. High 11. UV index 1 or low.
