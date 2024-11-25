CloudyNow
Town Of Essex Launches Holiday Lights Contest

Monday November 25th, 2024, 10:00am

Christmas
0
0

The Town of Essex has launched the annual Holiday Lights Tour Contest.

Presented by the Town of Essex Arts Culture and Tourism (ACT) Committee in partnership with the Essex Centre BIA, the Holiday Lights Tour Contest will challenge residents and business owners to put their best lights forward in this festive celebration.

Participants can submit a photo of their home or business holiday display online at www.essex.ca/LightsTour to enter the contest. Submissions will be accepted from November 25th, 2024 to December 28th, 2024.

Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:

  • Toyland Award – Best use of animation/inflatables for the kids at heart
  • Griswold Award – Recognizes the best use of lighting in the town
  • Classic Christmas – Recognizes the best use of traditional decor
  • Jingle Bell Business – Recognizes the best commercial decor

IN addition, individuals can visit the Town of Essex Facebook Page at Facebook.com/TownofEssex and vote for their favourite display to win the People’s Choice Award between December 29th, 2024 and January 4th, 2025.

“The Town of Essex is buzzing with excitement this time of year,” said Sherry Bondy, Mayor. “We encourage residents and visitors to take part in the many local events and support our local business owners during the holiday season.”

 

