LaSalle Prepares Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan

Monday November 25th, 2024, 11:15am

LaSalle
0
0

The Town of LaSalle is developing a Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan to guide decision-making to meet the needs of all residents over the next five years, with a vision that extends to the year 2050, when the population is expected to reach 50,000 residents.

The Master Plan will explore indoor recreation facilities such as arenas, pools, and gymnasiums, outdoor recreation facilities such as sports fields, playgrounds, and splash pads, parks and open spaces, cultural facilities and program and service delivery.

 

 

“We want to know how you use parks, recreation, and cultural facilities, and how we can improve public spaces, services, and programs for current and future generations,” said Patti Funaro, Director of Culture and Recreation.

To offer feedback you can complete the Parks, Recreation and Culture Master Plan Community Survey. Open until Friday, December 6th, 2024.

 

