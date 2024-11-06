Lakeshore Honouring Veterans With Street Naming Project

Lakeshore is launching a new program that could see new streets named after local veterans.

Throughout 2024, Lakeshore staff worked with the Belle River and Comber branches of the Royal Canadian Legion to develop a list of local veterans who were killed in action in World War I and World War II.

The names of the veterans will be compiled and incorporated into Lakeshore’s Street Naming Policy. Currently, local developers can suggest names for new streets, which are reviewed and approved if they meet the requirements outlined in the policy.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Looking ahead, the pre-approved list of names of local veterans will be provided for developers to consider as street names.

“With Remembrance Day upon us, this is another opportunity to honour the sacrifices made by veterans and recognize their impact on our country and communities,” said Mayor Bailey. “We greatly appreciate the support of the local Legion branches and look forward to continuing to build the list of names to honour Lakeshore veterans.”

An online submission form and list of current names of Lakeshore veterans will be published on Lakeshore.ca.