Foreigner To Extend Farewell Tour To Windsor

The legendary Foreigner is set to rock The Colosseum stage at Caesars Windsor on their Farewell Tour on Friday, July 4th.

Foreigner has decided to extend its Farewell Tour and include a celebration of the band’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction. Original band members will join them at select shows starting with Foreigner’s sold-out three-week fall residency at the Venetian, Las Vegas. Rick Wills and Al Greenwood, frequent guests of Foreigner, will sit in with the band they helped create for the entire residency.

Tickets go on sale Friday, November 22nd at 10:00am/