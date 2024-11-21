Additional Chemotherapy Options Now Available At Erie Shores HealthCare Oncology And Outpatient Care Clinic

Erie Shores HealthCare has announced the Phase 2 expansion of its Oncology and Outpatient Care Clinic, which will significantly enhance cancer treatment services for Essex County residents.

Building upon the clinic’s initial success, the expansion introduces additional treatment regimens across existing disease sites and incorporates new specialties:

Breast Cancer: Increased from 9 to 17 regimens

Gastrointestinal Cancer: Increased from 9 to 17 regimens

Genitourinary Cancer: Increased from 10 to 16 regimens

Lung Cancer: Increased from 16 to 19 regimens

Supportive Therapies: Expanded from 2 to 9 medications

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Newly added disease sites include:

Gynecological Cancers: 3 regimens

Hematological Cancers: 5 regimens

Head and Neck Cancers: 2 regimens

“This expansion allows us to offer even more comprehensive care to our patients,” said Alicia Lutz, Clinical Director of Outpatient Services. “By increasing the range of treatment regimens and expanding into new disease sites, we’re bringing advanced oncology care closer to home and supporting our community with high-quality, personalized treatment options.”

The Oncology and Outpatient Care Clinic, established in September 2023 as a satellite of the Erie St. Clair Regional Cancer Program, has been instrumental in delivering chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatments locally.