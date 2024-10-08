WIFF Announces Partnership With Windsor Port Authority

The Windsor Port Authority announced a 3-year partnership with the Windsor International Film Festival on Tuesday.

The funding is supporting technological upgrades in the Pentastar Theatre, one of two theatre spaces in the historical Capitol Theatre. New sound and visual equipment will ensure that WIFF patrons are experiencing top-of-the-line film screenings while attending the festival.

“Windsor Port Authority is thrilled to establish a partnership with WIFF in their anniversary year. We are pleased to be able to support their technological sustainability through the purchasing of new equipment, including a new laser projector,” says Steven Salmons, President and CEO, Windsor Port Authority. “Through supporting cultural events and organizations like WIFF, we are promoting and encouraging economic growth in the Windsor-Essex.”

The 2024 festival will run from Thursday, October 24th to Sunday, November 3rd. Tickets are currently available online. More information can be found by visiting windsorfilmfestival.com.