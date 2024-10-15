Wednesday Traffic Notes: Tecumseh Road East, Lauzon Road
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday October 15th, 2024, 4:28pm
There are two one day construction projects planned in Windsor.
- Westbound Tecumseh Road East will have lane restrictions between Chilver Road and Kildare Road for manhole repairs.
- Lauzon Road will have lane restrictions between Yolanda Street and Forest Glade Drive for road repairs. Flag person will be onsite.
