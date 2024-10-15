CloudyNow
Wednesday Traffic Notes: Tecumseh Road East, Lauzon Road

Tuesday October 15th, 2024, 4:28pm

There are two one day construction projects planned in Windsor.

  • Westbound Tecumseh Road East will have lane restrictions between Chilver Road and Kildare Road for manhole repairs.
  • Lauzon Road will have lane restrictions between Yolanda Street and Forest Glade Drive for road repairs. Flag person will be onsite.

