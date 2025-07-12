POLICE PHOTOS: Nine Alleged Theft Suspects

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help to identify nine alleged suspects involved in separate theft incidents.

Police say that all suspects were captured on camera leaving residential and retail locations with merchandise they did not purchase.

If you can identify any of these suspects, you are asked to contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.