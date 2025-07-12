City Hall Square Grand Opening Happens Sunday
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday July 12th, 2025, 8:51am
The City of Windsor marks its 133rd anniversary of incorporation this year, and a free event is planned on Sunday as the city officially opens the brand-new year-round event space at City Hall Square.
Mayor Drew Dilkens will welcome the community to the grand opening celebration. at 11:00am, and the fun will continue until 7:00pm.
- Free birthday cupcakes and hot dogs (while supplies last)
- Live entertainment from local musicians, performers, and artists
- Children’s Art Show in the lobby of City Hall
- Recreation demonstrations
- Family-friendly games and activities
A full day’s schedule can be found here.
