City Hall Square Grand Opening Happens Sunday

The City of Windsor marks its 133rd anniversary of incorporation this year, and a free event is planned on Sunday as the city officially opens the brand-new year-round event space at City Hall Square.

Mayor Drew Dilkens will welcome the community to the grand opening celebration. at 11:00am, and the fun will continue until 7:00pm.

Free birthday cupcakes and hot dogs (while supplies last)

Live entertainment from local musicians, performers, and artists

Children’s Art Show in the lobby of City Hall

Recreation demonstrations

Family-friendly games and activities

A full day’s schedule can be found here.