Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

One Suspension During Windsor Police R.I.D.E. Program

Saturday July 12th, 2025, 11:10am

Crime & Police News
0
0

The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program at several locations in Windsor and Amherstburg Friday night.

In total, 285 vehicles were checked, two roadside tests were administered, and one three-day license suspension was issued.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message