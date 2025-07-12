One Suspension During Windsor Police R.I.D.E. Program
Kevin McQuaid Jr.
Saturday July 12th, 2025, 11:10am
The Windsor Police Traffic Enforcement Unit conducted a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) program at several locations in Windsor and Amherstburg Friday night.
In total, 285 vehicles were checked, two roadside tests were administered, and one three-day license suspension was issued.
