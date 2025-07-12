WEATHER: Saturday July 12th, 2025
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday July 12th, 2025, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday July 12th, 2025.
A mix of sun and cloud. 60 percent chance of showers late this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 near noon. High 33. Humidex 44. UV index 9 or very high.
