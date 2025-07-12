Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Saturday July 12th, 2025, 1:31pm

Weather
0
0

Last updated: Saturday July 12th, 1:41pm

At 1:33pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 55 kilometres northwest of Windsor to 65 kilometres southwest of Amherstburg, moving east at 60 km/h.

Haradrd includes 100 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message