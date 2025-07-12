Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued

Last updated: Saturday July 12th, 1:41pm

At 1:33pm, Environment Canada meteorologists are tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel size hail and heavy rain.

This line of severe thunderstorms is located from 55 kilometres northwest of Windsor to 65 kilometres southwest of Amherstburg, moving east at 60 km/h.

Haradrd includes 100 km/h wind gusts and nickel size hail.