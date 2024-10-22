Robson Road Watermain Replacement Project Underway In Leamington

A watermain replacement project on Robson Road from Erie Street South to Cherry Lane in Leamington got underway on Monday and is anticipated to last for approximately two months.

During the construction period, access to Robson Road between Erie Street South and Cherry Lane will be limited to local traffic only.

To minimize inconvenience, Robson Road is expected to reopen at the end of each workday, though officials stress this may not always be possible depending on the progress of the work.