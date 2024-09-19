Windsor International Film Festival To Show 213 Feature Films With Over 320 Screenings

The Windsor International Film Festival plans to show 213 feature films with over 320 screenings at this year’s Festival taking place from October 24th to November 3rd.

Sophie Deraspe’s Shepherds, will open the Festival, Nabil Ayouch’s Everybody Loves Touda will be celebrated as the Centrepiece Film and Edward Berger’s Conclave will close out the 11 days.

Other previously announced films include The Tragically Hip: No Dress Rehearsal directed by Mike Downie, The Best of the Best: Jazz From Detroit directed by Daniel Loewenthal, The Substance directed by Coralie Fargeat, Eno directed by Gary Hustwit, The Seed of the Sacred Fig directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, Superboys of Malegaon directed by Reema Kahti, and Unstoppable directed by William Goldenberg.

Additional highlights include Anora directed by Sean Baker, which was awarded the Palme d’Or at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival, The Apprentice directed by Ali Abbasi (starring Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong), Vampire Zombies…From Space! directed by local filmmaker Michael Stasko, and Presence directed by Steven Soderbergh.

New for 2024, WIFF is pleased to announce a partnership with National Geographic and the introduction of the Nat Geo film slate. This year the slate includes Blink directed by Daniel Roher and Edmund Stenson, Fly directed by Christina Clusiau and Shaul Schwarz, and Sugarcane directed by Emily Kassie and Julian Brave NoiseCat.

In celebration of our years-long partnership with LiUNA!625, WIFF is proud to present the last 11 years of LiUNA People’s Choice Award Winners. The winners include In Darkness directed by Agnieszka Holland (2011), The Intouchables directed by Olivier Nakache and Éric Toledano (2012), Gabrielle directed by Louise Archambault (2013, tie), Short Term 12 directed by Destin Daniel Cretton (2013, tie), Whiplash directed by Damien Chazelle (2014), Trumbo directed by Jay Roach (2015), Maudie directed by Aisling Walsh (2016), Loving Vincent directed by DK Welchman and Hugh Welchman (2017), The Russian Five directed by Joshua Riehl (2018), Prey directed by Matt Gallagher (2019), Women Talking directed by Sarah Polley (2022), and Irena’s Vow directed by Louise Archambault (2023).

“What an honour it is to be celebrating WIFF’s 20th Anniversary this year. It is because of the amazing support from our patrons and partners that we get to continue to grow and to share exemplary film with our community,” says Vincent Georgie, Executive Director and Chief Programmer of WIFF. “With over 200 films from over 40 countries and over 320 screenings, we are proud to say this is our largest festival yet. We can’t wait to spend an exciting 11 days livening up Downtown Windsor and creating community through great storytelling and great film.”

WIFF also announced a partnership with the City of Windsor and Tourism Windsor Essex in the form of a four-year, $200,000 investment.

Full festival details can be found here.