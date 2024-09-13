WEATHER: Friday September 13th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday September 13th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Friday September 13th, 2024.
Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming east 20 km/h in the morning. High 26. Humidex 31. UV index 7 or high.
