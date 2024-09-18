NEWS >
Ward 1 Community Meeting Thursday

Wednesday September 18th, 2024, 7:23pm

City News
Councillor Fred Francis will be joined by Mayor Drew Dilkens and members of City administration for the Ward 1 community meeting Thursday.

While the focus will be on ward 1, all are welcome to attend.

The meeting starts at 6:00pm at the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex.

