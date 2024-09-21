LaSalle Residents Win $1 Million

Patrick and Debra Cushing of LaSalle won a $1 million MAXMILLIONS prize in the August 13th, 2024 LOTTO MAX draw.

Patrick and Debra regularly play the lottery with OLG, enjoying games like LOTTO MAX and LOTTO 6/49. The married couple typically uses OLG’s Quick Pick feature to make their selections. Now they are celebrating the joy of becoming millionaires!

“I checked our ticket on the OLG app and thought we had won $1,000,” he recalled, while he and Debra visited the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to collect their windfall. “I had Debra come with me to check our ticket. We were both so surprised when we realized we had won much more than $1,000.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The winning ticket was purchased at Canadian Tire Convenience on Dougall Avenue in Windsor.