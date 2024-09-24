Lakeshore Honours Long-Serving Firefighters

The Municipality of Lakeshore recently honoured members of the Lakeshore Fire Department during an appreciation dinner and reception at the Atlas Tube Recreation Centre.

“The role of a firefighter is not just a job, it’s a calling, and many people will never know the extent of the commitment made by these individuals,” said Lakeshore Fire Chief Jason Suchiu. “I’d also like to recognize the families of our firefighters, who sacrifice much to support them in their work.”

Suchiu added that the 85 firefighters who currently serve the Municipality of Lakeshore have a combined 1,456 years of service.

The event also included the presentation of the Canadian Volunteer Firefighter Service Association’s Municipal Long Service Award, which recognizes firefighters with 30 or more years of service.

The recipients were:

30 or more years of service

Robert Friest

Mike Aubin

Doug Gagnier

Brent Cranston

Denis Comartin

Jason Demers

Justin Mullins

Joe Derikx

Mike Truskey

Cindy Wickens

Gerald Mailloux

Steve Little

35 or more years of service

Dan Sauve

Robert Luno

Brian Beausoleil

Patrick Robak

Wayne Morris

Michael Deneweth

“Firefighters are there for us during our community’s most challenging moments, and we are forever grateful,” said Mayor Tracey Bailey. “Each of them demonstrates an incredible spirit of community service above self. They show up day and night, ready to face whatever comes their way.”