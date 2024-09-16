Expect Traffic Disruptions Several City Streets For Removal Of Pavement Markings
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday September 16th, 2024, 4:20pm
The City of Windsor says to expect traffic on the streets below to be disrupted during removal of existing pavement markings to accommodate new bike lanes and parking modifications:
- Victoria Street between Wyandotte Street West and Erie Street will be closed from 7:00am on September 17th until 7:00pm on September 18th, 2024. Residents need to make alternate arrangements for on-street parking. Line painting will be completed during the night.
- Grand Marais Road West will be closed from Bruce Avenue east to the cul-de-sac and on-street parking will not be permitted on September 17th from 8:00am to 5:00pm. Avondale Park will be open for residents to utilize parking in that location.
- There will be limited meter parking on Pelissier Street from Wyandotte Street West to Elliot Street until 12:00pm Tuesday, however, the street will remain open for regular traffic
- Wyandotte Street West from Mill Street to Rosedale Avenue as well as Strabane Avenue from Wyandotte Street East to Riverside Drive East will see some activity as well, but both will remain open for regular traffic.
