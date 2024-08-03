MistNow
22 °C
71 °F
Chance Of ShowersSat
30 °C
86 °F		SunnySun
31 °C
88 °F		Chance Of ShowersMon
26 °C
79 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

WEATHER: Saturday August 3rd, 2024

Saturday August 3rd, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Saturday August 3rd, 2024.

A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message