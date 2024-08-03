WEATHER: Saturday August 3rd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Saturday August 3rd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Saturday August 3rd, 2024.
A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early in the afternoon. High 29. Humidex 35. UV index 9 or very high.
