Watch For Lane Restrictions On Ojibway Parkway Northbound

Ojibway Parkway will northbound have lane restrictions between Broadway Street and Morton Drive beginning Monday, August 19th, 2024.

Travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and turning restrictions will also be put in place at the Sprucewood Avenue and Weaver Road intersections.

Work will last until September 20th, 2024, weather permitting.