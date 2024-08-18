CloudyNow
Watch For Lane Restrictions On Ojibway Parkway Northbound

Sunday August 18th, 2024, 10:19am

Construction
Ojibway Parkway will northbound have lane restrictions between Broadway Street and Morton Drive beginning Monday, August 19th, 2024.

Travel will be reduced to one lane in each direction, and turning restrictions will also be put in place at the Sprucewood Avenue and Weaver Road intersections.

Work will last until September 20th, 2024, weather permitting.

