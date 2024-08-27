Sears Bricks On Sale For Charity

NEWS >
Tuesday August 27th, 2024, 1:52pm

City News
Photo: Devonshire Mall

A limited number of bricks from the old Sears store at Devonshire Mall are now on sale, with funds going to charity.

The bricks are available for purchase by cash only at the mall’s Guest Services counter for $20 each. Each brick has the Sears logo and is numbered, and only 1,000 bricks are available.

All proceeds will be split 50/50 between Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation and Habitat for Humanity.

 

