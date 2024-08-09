‘Battle 519’ Is Calling All Basketball Players For Labour Day Hoops Tournament

The best in basketball across Windsor-Essex are invited to take part in Windsor’s inaugural “Battle 519,” a three-day basketball festival in downtown Windsor over the Labour Day weekend.

The event is being hosted at Festival Plaza, with multiple courts set up to host 3-on-3 games. Teams in seven different divisions will compete over the three-day tournament with the hope of being crowned the inaugural Battle 519 champion in their division.

As an added incentive, organizers announced Thursday they have decided to lower team costs to make Battle 519 more affordable. The price for youth divisions is now lowered to $250 per team, adult men’s and women’s teams will now be $350 per team, while corporate teams will remain at $400.

“We are working together to elevate the game of basketball in Windsor. I’m hoping this is the start of something bigger than our individual existence,” said Manny Pangilinan, one of the event organizers with Battle 519.

The ‘519’ event is the latest in a series of events successfully hosted in other parts of Ontario, including Brampton, Montreal, and Toronto. The ‘Battle 416’ tournament, dubbed the ‘Battle at the Square’ was such a success, plans were made to spread the organized outdoor games to other cities, including Windsor.

The family-friendly event for people of all ages is expected to draw hundreds of players and fans to the downtown courts during the Labour Day long weekend. Attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in local food truck delectables and explore unique offerings, from pop-up restaurants and retail vendors to live music and entertainment.

“We hope to bring to Windsor something the city has never seen before, a community event like no other,” Pangilinan said. “We hope this sparks an annual gathering that the community can rally behind in support of the broader community.”

The money raised from this event will be donated to two well-deserving charities in Windsor, Hospice of Windsor and Essex County and W.E. Care for Kids.

“We may be competitors on the court, but when it comes to community and support of local charities, we are one team,” said Pangilinan.

For more information, or to sign a team up for the event visit their website here.