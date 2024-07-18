WIFF 2024 Looking For Volunteers

The 2024 Windsor International Film Festival is looking for volunteers as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

You are invited to consider joining the team if you have volunteered with them before, attended the festival as a patron, or actively participated in the community. With a variety of roles to be filled, there is something for everyone.

The festival is scheduled to take place from October 24th to November 3rd.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

All volunteers must be at least 18 years of age. The application deadline is August 9th, 2024. Learn more here.