WEATHER: Thursday July 4th, 2024

Thursday July 4th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Thursday July 4th, 2024.

Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.

