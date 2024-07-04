WEATHER: Thursday July 4th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday July 4th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Thursday July 4th, 2024.
Mainly sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. Wind becoming south 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 30. Humidex 34. UV index 10 or very high.
