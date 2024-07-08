Mostly CloudyNow
Potential For Heavy Rainfall Due To The Remnants Of Hurricane Beryl Expected Wednesday And Thursday

Monday July 8th, 2024, 2:27pm

Environment Canada is warning of the potential for heavy rainfall due to the remnants of Hurricane Beryl on Wednesday and Thursday.

They say to expect torrential downpours, giving rainfall rates of 20 to 40 mm per hour at times, with localized rainfall totals possibly well in excess of 50 mm.

It is expected to begin late Tuesday night or Wednesday and continue into Thursday. Still, they say at this point, confidence in the track of the weather system and associated rainfall amounts is low.

