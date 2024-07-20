OLG Issues First Quarter Gaming Revenue Payment To Windsor

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation had made a first quarter (April 1st to June 30th ) payment totaling $3,052,259 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

These payments to host communities are based on a formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that is consistently applied across all land-based casino sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $95,370,033.