NEWS >
SunnyNow
19 °C
66 °F
Mainly SunnySat
27 °C
81 °F		Chance Of ShowersSun
29 °C
84 °F		CloudyMon
29 °C
84 °F

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

OLG Issues First Quarter Gaming Revenue Payment To Windsor

Saturday July 20th, 2024, 8:52am

City News
0
0

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation had made a first quarter (April 1st to June 30th ) payment totaling $3,052,259 to the City of Windsor for hosting Caesars Windsor.

These payments to host communities are based on a formula in the Municipality Contribution Agreement that is consistently applied across all land-based casino sites in Ontario using a graduated scale of gaming revenue at the hosted site.

Since the gaming site opened in May 1994, Windsor has received $95,370,033.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message