Blue-Green Algae Bloom In Windsor And Essex County Deemed Safe

The Health Unit has received notice that the blue green algae bloom testing from Lake St. Clair has come back with results that are within range to be deemed safe.

The testing of blue-green algae identifies if the bloom is producing toxins at the time the sample was taken. However, a negative result or a result with acceptable levels does not mean that the bloom cannot be harmful. Blue-green algae can turn toxin production on and off in response to different environmental factors.

The WECHU continues to remind residents to avoid contact with water that is discolored or has scum on the surface. If contact does occur, wash the skin with soap and water or rinse thoroughly with clean water to remove potential harmful substances.

If you live near an area where a bloom is present in a lake, follow these safety measures: