WEATHER: Wednesday June 19th, 2024

Wednesday June 19th, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
Here is the weather for Wednesday June 19th, 2024.

Still hot!!

Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light late this afternoon.

High 35. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high

