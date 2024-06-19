WEATHER: Wednesday June 19th, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Wednesday June 19th, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Wednesday June 19th, 2024.
Still hot!!
Sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon then 40 percent chance of showers late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind becoming southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 this morning then light late this afternoon.
High 35. Humidex 41. UV index 10 or very high
