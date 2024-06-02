CloudyNow
18 °C
65 °F
Chance Of ShowersSun
23 °C
73 °F		Mainly CloudyMon
26 °C
79 °F		Chance Of ShowersTue
27 °C
81 °F

WEATHER: Sunday June 2nd, 2024

Sunday June 2nd, 2024, 7:00am

Weather
0
0

Here is the weather for Sunday June 2nd, 2024.

Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light early this morning.

High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.

