WEATHER: Sunday June 2nd, 2024
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday June 2nd, 2024, 7:00am
Here is the weather for Sunday June 2nd, 2024.
Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h becoming light early this morning.
High 23. Humidex 30. UV index 6 or high.
